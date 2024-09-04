Opposing Radical Right-wing Ideologies - Brandenburg displays assertive approach commences election campaign

"Team 'Brandenburg Stands Firm'" is ready to take action in the September 22nd state election, aiming to prevent a move towards the far-right. Various groups and organizations have initiated a campaign labeled "Democracy Has No Alternative". In line with their plan, anti-hate and incitement posters will be placed at around 10,000 sites as stated by the team.

The official unveiling of this campaign will happen today (11:00 AM) at the Nikolaikirche in Potsdam. The coalition "Brandenburg Stands Firm" was formed in January 2024, consolidating organizations from the business, culture, labor unions, sports, and social sectors.

Protests against extreme right-wing ideologies

In several cities, demonstrations against extreme right-wing movements are scheduled before the state election, such as in Frankfurt (Oder) on September 7th and Eberswalde and Neuruppin on September 14th. The campaign "No Room for Nazis" is organizing a protest in the state capital Potsdam on September 21st, the day preceding the state election.

In the August polls, the AfD garnered 24% in Brandenburg, leading over the SPD with 20%. It's a close contest: the CDU scored 19%, while the alliance led by Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) was at 17%.

In Thuringia, the AfD triumphed in the September 1st state election. In Saxony, the CDU emerged victorious, with the AfD directly behind. In both federal states, the AfD is recognized as firmly extremist by the constitutional protection. In Brandenburg, the party is flagged as a potential right-wing extremist.

