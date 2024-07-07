Awards - Brandenburg Art Prizes awarded

Brandenburg's Minister-President Dietmar Woidke and Culture Ministerin Manja Schüle (both SPD) have awarded the 21st Brandenburg Art Prizes of the state and the Stiftung Schloss Neuhardenberg. The four laureates are painter Volker Henze, sculptor Klaus Hack, photographer Sven Gatter, and drawer Frank Diersch. The art prizes, which were given out at Schloss Hardenberg (Märkisch-Oderland), come with a prize money of 4,000 Euros each.

The 10,000 Euro honorary prize of the Minister-President for a lifetime achievement was awarded to the artist Cornelia Schleime, born in 1953 in East Berlin and living near Neuruppin. Woidke said, "Her work has many facets. She never limited herself to one art form. Whether painting, writing, or music: The form she chose was often new and surprising in different phases of her life. Her work is expressive, diverse, colorful, and shows a whole life, with all its heights and depths." Schleime was banned from exhibiting in the DDR in 1981. Since the 1990s, she has increasingly focused on painting.

The award for young artists goes to the 1986-born photographer Adam Sevens. The Culture Ministry grants the award as a stipendium. The photographer Sevens, who lives in Linthe (Kreis Potsdam-Mittelmark), has dealt with films in various contexts in his series "Folienmeer": in spargel cultivation around Beelitz as well as for the protection of glaciers in Switzerland, according to the ministry. "The prizes should give courage to the laureates to continue working freely, full of curiosity and inspiration," said Culture Ministerin Schüle.

In total, 347 artists applied this year. Jury chairman Frank Mangelsdorf spoke of a record number of applicants. He also noted that the Brandenburg Art Prize continues to prove its attractiveness for artists living in the state in its 21st year.

Since 2004, the art prize has been awarded, and since 2005, the award ceremony has taken place at Schloss Neuhardenberg in the Landkreis Märkisch-Oderland. This year, the art prize is being awarded for the first time jointly by the State of Brandenburg and the Stiftung Schloss Neuhardenberg.

