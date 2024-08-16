- Branch breaks off - man fatally injured

A man was struck by a falling branch in Berlin-Moabit and suffered life-threatening injuries. The man was sitting on a bench in Ottopark when the accident occurred, as a fire department spokesperson stated. Firefighters freed the injured man and a paramedic treated him at the scene. The man was then taken to a hospital. A rescue helicopter was deployed for the operation. The fire department reported that they were on the scene with 16 people and a turntable ladder. They secured the park and checked if there was any further danger from the tree.

Recently, there have been multiple injuries in Berlin due to fallen trees. For instance, in early June, a roughly 15-meter tall trembling poplar fell onto a group of people in the Berlin Wall Park, injuring three.

Firefighters' swift response in dealing with the fallen branch incident in Ottopark saved the man's life, showcasing their crucial role in firefighting and emergency situations. Given the increased instances of trees falling in Berlin, the importance of a well-equipped and responsive firefighting service cannot be overstated.

