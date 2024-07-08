Brad Pitt is open with new girlfriend

Brad Pitt certainly isn't the only one making heads turn with his large eyes these days. Pitt has made no secret of the fact that he is now in a new relationship. So, they were recently spotted together holding hands during a trip to England for the Formula-1 racing event.

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon have stopped keeping their relationship a secret. The two made their first public appearance together at the Formula-1 racing event in Britain, where they were photographed holding hands. Pitt, the Oscar winner, was seen leading designer Ines de Ramon through the crowd at Silverstone.

The Hollywood star wore a yellow jacket with a zipper, matching light pants, a white T-shirt, a striped light hat, and sunglasses. His partner wore a short, baby blue dress with long sleeves, black boots, a golden necklace, and sunglasses.

Rumors of a relationship between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first surfaced in November 2022, after they attended a concert in Los Angeles together. According to US media reports, they had allegedly been together "for a few months" at that time. Pitt introduced the New Jersey-born designer as his "girlfriend" shortly thereafter. In February, "People" magazine reported that de Ramon had recently moved in with Pitt and was "happier than ever."

New Film "F1" in Production

The 60-year-old film star was previously married to Angelina Jolie, with whom he has six shared children: Maddox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and the twins Knox and Vivienne (15). The couple separated in September 2016, and there has been a bitter divorce battle since then.

Pitt is reportedly dating Ines de Ramon for the first time seriously after his marriage. The 34-year-old was previously married to "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022.

Pitt's presence at the Formula-1 racing event may also have professional reasons. His new racing car film is reportedly gaining momentum. Apple Films announced further details about the project on a Friday. The film is reportedly called "F1." A first poster was also revealed, featuring the release date in summer 2025 and an image of Brad Pitt wearing a racing helmet.

Pitt takes on the lead role of Sonny Hayes, a former driver who returns to Formula 1. Damson Idris portrays an aspiring driver, with Pitt's character serving as his mentor. Javier Bardem plays the team owner. "Outlander" star Tobias Menzies and Kerry Condon also join the cast. Joseph Kosinski directs, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing.

Brad Pitt's new relationship with Ines de Ramon has been a topic of interest in the world of celebrity couples. Their public outing at the Formula-1 racing event in Britain marked their first official appearance as a couple in the entertainment industry. With Pitt's upcoming movie "F1," his presence at the event might also signal his involvement in the professional world of racing.

Read also: