Brad Pitt celebrates with girlfriend Ines

You don't turn 60 every day. And so Brad Pitt obviously had a really good time with his partner Ines de Ramon on his special day. As her birthday is just one day after his, the celebrations continued immediately afterwards.

Brad Pitt turned 60 on Monday. And the Hollywood star apparently celebrated extensively. Among other things, he and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon went on a romantic trip to Paris for the weekend. The two stayed at the five-star Bulgari Hotel.

Photos obtained by the US portal "Page Six" show how huge silver "60" balloons were delivered to the hotel on Monday. In the evening, after a private dinner, Pitt and his current partner went to an Asaf Avidan concert at the Théatre du Chatelet.

Just one day later, on Tuesday, de Ramon celebrated her 31st birthday. The couple flew back to Los Angeles on a private jet, where they continued the celebrations that evening. Photos also obtained by "Page Six" and "People" magazine show Pitt and de Ramon outside the Italian restaurant "Mother Wolf", where the two had invited some friends to a party.

Dating for over a year

In the pictures, Pitt is wearing a gold-embroidered black shirt, while de Ramon can be seen wearing a cream-colored dress and holding a golden balloon. Several photos also show the two birthday boys and their guests carrying works of art from the restaurant.

Pitt and de Ramon have been a couple for over a year. The two were first photographed in November 2022 at a concert by U2 singer Bono in Los Angeles. "People reported at the time that the Oscar winner and the jewelry manager had been dating for several months. Insiders are talking about Pitt's first real relationship since his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2019. De Ramon was married to 'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022.

