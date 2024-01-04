Derby - BR Volleys want a clear victory, the Netzhoppers want fun

The BR Volleys are not beating around the bush ahead of the 40th Berlin-Brandenburg derby in the Volleyball Bundesliga. "Anything other than a clear victory for us would be disappointing," says Managing Director Kaweh Niroomand ahead of the home game against Netzhoppers Königs Wusterhausen on Friday (8 p.m./Dyn). The opponents are also ambitious, albeit in a slightly different way: "We want to enjoy the atmosphere and have fun," says Jannes Wiesner, wing attacker for the Netzhoppers.

Of the 39 league derbies to date, the team from Brandenburg has only won one, but that success was almost twelve years ago. This time, the roles are even more clearly divided than usual: the Volleys are unbeaten at the top of the table, while the Netzhoppers are bottom of the table.

What makes the task even more difficult for the bottom team in Berlin is that the BR Volleys have announced that they will start with their best line-up. "We have to settle in, we need match practice. In January, we have a whole series of important games in the Bundesliga and the Champions League," says Niroomand. But the net hoppers are not worried. "We're extremely keen on this game, even if we're not going into it with too many expectations," says Wiesner.

Niroomand welcomes the Netzhoppers' project of trying to assert themselves in the Bundesliga with young German players throughout: "Together with TSV Haching and the four promoted teams, the Netzhoppers are one of the teams that offer young talents in Germany good opportunities to prove themselves at a higher level. There are 72 places available in six teams for talented German players," he says. "That's definitely positive for the development of German volleyball."

