Volleyball - BR Volleys remain unbeaten leaders

The Berlin Volleys move into the new year as unbeaten leaders of the Volleyball Bundesliga. In the home match against SWD powervolleys Düren on Saturday, the team of coach Joel Banks won 3:1 (25:15, 25:19, 16:25, 25:22) despite a weak phase in the third set. In front of 5,327 spectators in the Max-Schmeling-Halle, captain Ruben Schott was the most successful attacker for the winners with 16 points.

With good serving and convincing blocking, the Berliners did not allow their guests to develop at all in the beginning. Düren got into the game better after clearly losing the first set, but Schott, Nehemiah Mote and Co. found the better solutions in the few dicey situations for a long time.

In the third set, however, the BR Volleys' concentration waned considerably in the face of their superiority. The team lost its line. Düren reduced the deficit to 1:2 after three sets (8:6, 12:7 and 19:12).

In the fourth period, however, the hosts picked up on their form of the first two rounds. When Frenchman Timothee Carle's point put them 16:11 in front at the second timeout, the German champions seemed to be on course for victory. However, Düren closed the gap to 21:22. However, Timo Tammemaa and Marek Sotola won the match points in the decisive phase, with substitute Cody Kessel converting the first one by hitting the opposing block.

Volleyball Bundesliga, 2023/24 BR Volleys match schedule, 2023/24 Volleyball Bundesliga squad, teams

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de