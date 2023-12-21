Home win - BR Volleys have "achieved something really big"

The Berlin Volleys far exceeded their own modest expectations. "The discrepancy between forecast and result has rarely been greater," commented managing director Kaweh Niroomand in good spirits after the German volleyball champions' impressive 3:0 (25:22, 25:23, 25:22) home win against Halkbank Ankara in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday. "We've taken a huge step towards the knockout rounds," said jubilant outside attacker Timothee Carle.

There is not much time to savor the triumph against the world-class Turkish runners-up. On Saturday (7.30 p.m.), the Berliners face SVG Lüneburg in the Bundesliga. It is a duel between first and second place. The Volleys have only managed to win six of their twelve away games in the league against the Lower Saxons.

However, the victory against Ankara should now have a positive effect. "Our team has achieved something really great," said Niroomand. Frenchman Carle spoke of a "great team performance", who played a major part in the success with some stirring moves.

After four of six match days, the BR Volleys remain third in their four-team Champions League group with seven points. However, they have every chance of progressing in the remaining two games at Benfica Lisbon (January 10) and against GSD Piacenza at home (January 17). "The home win against Ankara has improved our position in the group enormously," said Niroomand, assessing the situation.

BR Volleys, Champions League squad, fixtures, group stage Volleyball Bundesliga, table

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de