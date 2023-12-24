Volleyball Bundesliga - BR Volleys celebrate "the mother of all comebacks"

The Berlin Volleys have impressively demonstrated that they can also wriggle out of highly critical situations. In the top match at SVG Lüneburg on Saturday, which they ultimately won 3:2, the German champions came dangerously close to their first defeat of the season in the Volleyball Bundesliga on several occasions. "But we showed great character," said coach Joel Banks, praising the resilience of his players.

The Berliners were trailing 0:2 after sets. After leading 10:2, they put away a 1:9-point series in the fourth set, saved themselves in the tie-break and initially trailed 0:4. Nevertheless, they won the deciding set 17:15 - and thus the match. "That was the mother of all comebacks," said Banks of the match and was delighted: "Now we're going into Christmas with an absolutely positive feeling."

The team got three days off. "We've earned this break," said Timothée Carle, who was the best attacker with 20 points. In Lüneburg, the Volleys played their 20th competitive match in just nine and a half weeks. The next game is at home against Düren on Saturday.

Frenchman Carle explained why the game in Lüneburg tipped in the Berliners' favor: "That was great teamwork from us. Despite the difficult start, we found our energy level and even increased it." Coach Banks was jubilant: "We remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga. That's a great achievement."

BR Volleys, 2023/24 Bundesliga volleyball squad, 2023/24 Bundesliga volleyball teams, 2023/24 match schedule

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de