Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalitygermanyInjurytübingenpolicebaden-württembergemergenciesfireworks

Boys steal fireworks and set fire to them: 13-year-old injured

A 13-year-old boy in the Tübingen district suffered serious injuries to his face when setting off stolen fireworks. Police reported on Saturday that a 16-year-old had previously dismantled a firework battery in a Rottenburg supermarket and stolen individual shells from it. Shortly afterwards,...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
A police vehicle on the side of the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police vehicle on the side of the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Tuebingen - Boys steal fireworks and set fire to them: 13-year-old injured

A 13-year-old boy in the Tübingen district suffered serious injuries to his face when setting off stolen fireworks. Police reported on Saturday that a 16-year-old had previously dismantled a firework battery in a Rottenburg supermarket and stolen individual shells from it. Shortly afterwards, his 13-year-old friend lit one of these shells and was injured. The teenager was taken to hospital after the accident on Friday.

Police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A swan is walking on a flooded cycle path on the banks of the Rhine in the Schierstein district.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed

The flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed. As the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) announced in Wiesbaden on Saturday, there could be a brief rise in water levels at some gauges following the rainfall on Friday. However, according to current...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No acute flood risk until New Year's Day

There is no acute danger of flooding on the rivers in Rhineland-Palatinate until New Year's Day. This was announced by the Flood Forecasting Center at the State Office for the Environment in Mainz on Saturday. In view of the current weather forecasts, a renewed rise in water levels to flood...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

A swan is walking on a flooded cycle path on the banks of the Rhine in the Schierstein district.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed

The flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed. As the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) announced in Wiesbaden on Saturday, there could be a brief rise in water levels at some gauges following the rainfall on Friday. However, according to current...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public