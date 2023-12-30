Tuebingen - Boys steal fireworks and set fire to them: 13-year-old injured
A 13-year-old boy in the Tübingen district suffered serious injuries to his face when setting off stolen fireworks. Police reported on Saturday that a 16-year-old had previously dismantled a firework battery in a Rottenburg supermarket and stolen individual shells from it. Shortly afterwards, his 13-year-old friend lit one of these shells and was injured. The teenager was taken to hospital after the accident on Friday.
Police press release
Source: www.stern.de