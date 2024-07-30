Skip to content
Boys gold-digging party with a little delay

Michael Jung celebrates his fourth gold medal well into Tuesday morning after a peculiar delay during the safety inspection.

Michael Jung wins Olympic gold for the fourth time.
Before the party started, Michael Jung had to open his bag at the security check and show the round metal piece. Better safe than sorry. The inspection of the gold medal caused a slight delay in the celebration of the eventing rider at the German House in Paris. Several hundred fans clapped and cheered at half past eleven for the successful rider who later wore his fourth Olympic gold medal around his neck and held his son Lio in his arms.

"The reception at the German House was tremendous," Jung raved the next day in the gardens of Versailles and after the party in Paris. "It was a great celebration. The arrival, the cheering was really touching." His family was there, except for the little daughter who was already in bed.

Extra carrots for Chipmunk

After his victory in the afternoon, it took "six to seven hours" for Jung to see his family again. "My son and daughter being here and seeing them again gives me so much positive energy and makes me incredibly happy," he said.

Meanwhile, Chipmunk was already resting in the stable. After his victory, Jung "kissed and hugged his horse a few more times" and gave the stallion "more carrots than usual".

Jung expressed his gratitude for the warm reception at the German House in Paris, stating that it was a fantastic celebration with his family present, except for their little daughter. Later in the day, Jung spent some quality time with his horse Chipmunk in Paris, giving him extra carrots as a token of appreciation for their victories.

