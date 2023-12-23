Skip to content
Boy triggers police operation with toy

The number of the police emergency number 110 is written on the windshield of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

A 15-year-old boy with a toy gun has triggered a police operation at Bonn Central Station. The boy was holding the toy in his hand on Friday evening and ran through a tunnel under the tracks with it, according to the police. Emergency services in protective gear searched for the teenager and were able to find him at around 9.30 pm. The officers seized the toy weapon and initiated criminal proceedings. The police did not provide any further details about the operation for tactical reasons.

Source: www.stern.de

