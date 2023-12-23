Bonn main station - Boy triggers police operation with toy

A 15-year-old boy with a toy gun has triggered a police operation at Bonn Central Station. The boy was holding the toy in his hand on Friday evening and ran through a tunnel under the tracks with it, according to the police. Emergency services in protective gear searched for the teenager and were able to find him at around 9.30 pm. The officers seized the toy weapon and initiated criminal proceedings. The police did not provide any further details about the operation for tactical reasons.

Source: www.stern.de