Fatal accident in a field - Boy hit by wheel loader - circumstances still unclear

Seven weeks after the death of a 13-year-old on a field in Unterfranken, investigators still have no clear understanding of how the accident occurred. "It is difficult to clarify the circumstances," said a police spokesperson in Würzburg. "We are currently not conducting any investigations against any suspects."

The boy was run over and fatally injured by a roto-tiller on Pfingstmontag (Easter Monday) in Maßbach (Bad Kissingen district) on a field. A 41-year-old had parked the vehicle beforehand. How the vehicle ended up rolling, is unknown. It is also unclear whether the 13-year-old was partially or fully run over by the vehicle - this could not be determined by the forensic medical examiner, said the police spokesperson.

Initially, investigations were being conducted against the man for negligent manslaughter. However, he is no longer being designated as a suspect. The man was on the field with his son and the later killed friend of his son.

