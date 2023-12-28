Skip to content
Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

New Ulm - Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the van of a 38-year-old man when the car drove off. The boy fell and got under the vehicle, where he remained with serious injuries.

The boy was freed from under the car before the emergency services arrived. After initial treatment, he was taken to a clinic, where he later died. The public prosecutor's office ordered an expert to be called in. The parking lot was closed to incoming cars on Thursday afternoon after the accident. The 38-year-old driver of the van had been looking for a parking space when the accident occurred.

