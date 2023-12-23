People - Boxing trainer legend Wegner: "I'm not a millionaire"

Boxing trainer legend Ulli Wegner is enjoying his retirement and doesn't shed a tear for his beloved sport. "Surprisingly not. When I received my resignation in the post from Sauerland in 2019, it only hurt for a moment. And let's be honest: you can retire at 77, can't you?" the former trainer of Sven Ottke told the Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper. He had left his wife Margret alone often enough. So it was time to "leave the ring ropes".

The 81-year-old, who now lives in Berlin, helped boxing greats such as Ottke and Arthur Abraham to great success during his career as a trainer. "I haven't become a millionaire, but my Margret and I are doing well, we can eat hot meals twice a day and afford what we want. Sometimes a vacation, Christmas presents for our loved ones. We don't need any luxury," Wegner clarified with satisfaction.

He has now largely recovered from his health setbacks of recent years. Wegner suffered a fractured neck of femur in a fall on New Year's Eve in early 2022, which required surgery. The former coach had already broken his left thigh in 2019. A tumor was removed during an intestinal operation a year ago.

"I have a new hip and am working with great optimism and the help of my dear Margret to regain my former light-footedness. Apart from that, the Wegners are doing well, we can't complain and are looking forward to Christmas," said the FC Bayern and RB Leipzig soccer fan.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de