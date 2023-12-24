Premier League - Boxing Day in England: The ball is rolling at Christmas too

Once again, there is no time off for Christmas in English soccer. While the professionals in the Bundesliga - including Bayern's English goalscorer Harry Kane - can take a winter break, the ball continues to roll on the island on December 26.

Boxing Day is an integral part of the fixture list in the Premier League and the leagues below and has a long tradition.

"People usually sit around at home between the holidays anyway. What could be better than watching soccer," German international goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Fulham FC told Funke Mediengruppe. Leno explained: "For the English, Boxing Day is like Easter, Christmas, New Year's Eve and Thanksgiving put together. It's the best day of the year."

Where does the name Boxing Day come from?

It has nothing to do with boxing. Boxing in this case refers to the wrapping of presents. The origin of Boxing Day lies in the Victorian era. During this time, it was common practice for the wealthy to wrap Christmas presents for poorer people and their servants. Employees traditionally had the day off on December 26 and received a Christmas package for themselves and their families from their employers on this day.

Why is soccer played on Boxing Day in England?

Up until the 1950s, a full match day was played on Christmas Day, i.e. December 25. The current Premier League club FC Brentford advertised with the sexist slogan: "Men go to the match while the women cook in the kitchen." Because the stadium visit was followed by a feast. For logistical reasons, from the mid-1960s onwards, the party was held on Boxing Day. The reason: public transport employees were given the day off on December 25, so there were no buses or trains.

Which top matches are taking place on Boxing Day this year?

Only five of the ten games on matchday 19 will be played on Boxing Day. There aren't any real cracks. Following their 1-1 draw against Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC will be looking to reclaim top spot in the table, at least for the time being, with a win at Burnley FC. Manchester United, who are in serious crisis, welcome the surprise team of the season in Aston Villa, who could even take first place if Liverpool slip up at Burnley.

When will the competition play?

Manchester City, the defending Premier League champions and newly crowned world champions, play Everton FC on Wednesday. Arsenal FC, featuring in-form German international Kai Havertz, will host West Ham United in the London derby on Thursday. And Harry Kane's former club Tottenham Hotspur also still have a say. On Thursday, Spurs play away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

How can I watch the games in Germany?

The German pay-TV channel Sky is showing all Premier League games live on Boxing Day: Newcastle United - Nottingham Forest (1.30 pm), AFC Bournemouth against FC Fulham and Sheffield United against Luton Town (4 pm, also as a conference), FC Burnley against Liverpool FC (6.30 pm) and Manchester United against Aston Villa (9 pm). Sky will show the remaining games of matchday 19 on Wednesday and Thursday in full and in full length.

What happens after Christmas?

Keyword: English weeks. Even at the turn of the year, the professional footballers on the island can hardly catch their breath. The 20th matchday will take place from December 30 to January 2. Man City have a supposedly easy opponent in Sheffield United on Saturday, as do Aston Villa with Burnley FC. On New Year's Eve afternoon, Arsenal play their next derby at home to FC Fulham. Tottenham welcome Bournemouth. Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool team will play at home against struggling Newcastle United on New Year's Eve.

