Boxing champion Usyk commends authorities after detention, Zelenskyy criticizes

Agitation in Krakow. Boxing's World Champion Oleksandr Usyk Gets Held Up in Spain Bound Flight, Lands in Polish Police Custody. The Incident Sparks Uproar at Highest Echelons: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Speaks Up.

Sources state that Ukraine's World Boxing Champion Oleksandr Usyk and his trainer were temporarily halted from boarding their flight to Valencia at Krakow Airport in Poland, according to various media outlets. ESPN reported that Usyk was scheduled to prepare for his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury in December, slated to take place there. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine issued a statement on X, confirming that Usyk had been released from police custody. Zelenskyy expressed his disappointment over the situation, referring to Usyk as "our citizen and champion."

Usyk described the incident on Instagram as a mere "misunderstanding." The heavyweight champion commended the Polish law enforcement for carrying out their duties, disregarding "height, weight, reach, and insignia."

Straining Excursion to Poland

ESPN reported the reason for the two's brief detainment was an airport employee's supposed belief that Usyk and his trainer were not fit for the flight due to their condition. Usyk argued against this judgment, asserting that both individuals were merely exhausted following a 14-hour journey from war-torn Ukraine, involving a nearly 900-kilometer road trip. The language barrier and Usyk's agitation reportedly contributed to the brief detainment.

At the awe-inspiring WM unification bout on May 18 in Riyadh, Usyk was able to clinch victory over previously unbeaten British opponent Tyson Fury (35) on points and snatched the WBC belt from him. Usyk, who had previously held the world titles of the major associations IBF, WBO, and WBA, cemented his status as the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years. The follow-up bout in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for December 21.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Usyk and his trainer managed to find a solution, as they requested to use a different aircraft with an other, of circular cross-section, large enough to accommodate their needs. Despite the initial incident, Usyk's training schedule remained undeterred, and he continued to prepare for his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury.

