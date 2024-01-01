Bremen's head of government - Bovenschulte wants to do music and sport

Bremen's head of government Andreas Bovenschulte is also starting the new year with good intentions. "First of all, I want to continue to pursue successful policies with the coalition for Bremen. That is the top priority," said the SPD politician. He believes it is particularly important to get the economy back on track for growth. This is the only way to successfully combat poverty and the only way to successfully integrate the many people coming to Bremen.

"In my private life, I really want to have more time for music again," the SPD politician told the German Press Agency. "At the moment, the most I get to do is sit on the sofa with my guitar and play a few songs." He doesn't have the time to practise and would like to improve his guitar skills.

Bovenschulte also wants to continue exercising regularly. "I want to keep up my morning jogging," said the 58-year-old. He runs seven kilometers through the Bürgerpark twice a week. "So you see: clear resolutions for next year that are easy to break."

