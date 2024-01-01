documenta - Boss: Showing that critical art can be presented

The anti-Semitism scandal surrounding documenta fifteen, the recent resignation of the selection committee for the artistic direction of documenta 16: the world art exhibition in Kassel is facing major challenges. "Our goal must be to show that it is still possible to present critical art in Germany," said Managing Director Andreas Hoffmann. "We have to ensure artistic freedom and at the same time make it clear that documenta is taking place in a country with a history - in the country that invented the Shoah with the cruel murder of six million Jews."

In this situation, which is unique in the history of documenta, the main aim must be to regain trust. In the reasons for the resignation of the selection committee, doubts become clear as to whether the framework is currently sufficient in Germany to present critical art. "Obviously, there is a reservation of censorship or the impossibility of debate," says Hoffmann.

With a view to the upcoming documenta, Hoffmann emphasized: "One thing is clear: there must not and will not be any preliminary examination of the art by the management or committees. However, in the case of contributions that turn out to be anti-Semitic or show other content that points to the area of group-specific humanity, we have the possibility of direct dialogue, contextualization and - but only within the framework of criminal law relevance - to remove works from the exhibition in extreme cases, even against the will of the artistic direction."

documenta fifteen 2022 had already been overshadowed by an anti-Semitism scandal. Following renewed accusations of anti-Semitism against a member of the selection committee for the Artistic Direction of documenta 16, first this member and later the entire selection committee resigned in mid-November.

Alongside the Venice Biennale, documenta is regarded as the most important exhibition of contemporary art. The 16th edition of the show is scheduled to take place in Kassel from June 12 to September 19, 2027.

