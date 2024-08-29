- Borussia Dortmund plays without the addition of Couto in Bremen

Borussia Dortmund will need to manage without their latest recruit Yan Couto for their Bundesliga encounter with Werder Bremen on Saturday. The loaned player from Manchester City is sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, which also means he won't be joining the Brazilian national team, as initially planned.

"No major issue," commented BVB manager Nuri Sahin. "We're hopeful he'll be fit again post-international break for the match against Heidenheim." That game is set for September 13. Couto didn't see action in the opening game of the season, a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Serhou Guirassy isn't an option yet for the Saturday clash (15:30 CET/Sky) against Sahin's ex-team. The former Stuttgart striker has only recently resumed training following a knee injury. "We're slowly ramping up his training load," said Sahin. By September, Guirassy might be eligible for playing time.

