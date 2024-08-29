Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsTransfers

Borussia Dortmund once again lends out Coulibaly

Soumaila Coulibaly recently returned to Borussia Dortmund from Belgium and is currently being loaned out to a prominent French football club.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Persistently Lent Out: Soumaila Coulibaly's Case
Persistently Lent Out: Soumaila Coulibaly's Case

- Borussia Dortmund once again lends out Coulibaly

Borussia Dortmund loans out their defensive ace, Soumaila Coulibaly, yet again. The 20-year-old defender will spend a year playing for Ligue 1 side Stade Brest, as the German team confirmed. He successfully passed his medical examination with the team that secured a third-place finish last season. Coulibaly spent the previous season on loan at the Belgian top-tier club, Royal Antwerp, and is set to acquire experience in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League in Brest.

BVB's sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, praised Soumi, saying, "He's a fantastic center-back prospect who made significant strides in the Belgian top division." Following his loan period with Antwerp, Coulibaly returned to Dortmund. previously signed from Paris Saint-Germain's youth ranks in 2021, Coulibaly is contracted with Dortmund until 2026.

Borussia Dortmund has a history of allowing talented young players to gain valuable experience through loans, as evidenced by Soumaila Coulibaly's transfer to Ligue 1 side Stade Brest. With this transfer, Coulibaly will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest