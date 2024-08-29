- Borussia Dortmund once again lends out Coulibaly

Borussia Dortmund loans out their defensive ace, Soumaila Coulibaly, yet again. The 20-year-old defender will spend a year playing for Ligue 1 side Stade Brest, as the German team confirmed. He successfully passed his medical examination with the team that secured a third-place finish last season. Coulibaly spent the previous season on loan at the Belgian top-tier club, Royal Antwerp, and is set to acquire experience in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League in Brest.

BVB's sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, praised Soumi, saying, "He's a fantastic center-back prospect who made significant strides in the Belgian top division." Following his loan period with Antwerp, Coulibaly returned to Dortmund. previously signed from Paris Saint-Germain's youth ranks in 2021, Coulibaly is contracted with Dortmund until 2026.

Borussia Dortmund has a history of allowing talented young players to gain valuable experience through loans, as evidenced by Soumaila Coulibaly's transfer to Ligue 1 side Stade Brest. With this transfer, Coulibaly will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

