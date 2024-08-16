- Borussia Dortmund makes a profit of over 44 million euros

Borussia Dortmund, a member of the Bundesliga, achieved a post-tax profit of 44.3 million euros in the 2023/2024 financial year. This is the second-best result in the club's history, as announced by CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke at the balance sheet press conference in Dortmund. The last time the BVB achieved a comparable profit was in 2013, following their appearance in the UEFA Champions League final and the sale of Mario Götze to Bayern Munich. The company, listed in the SDax, recorded a turnover of 607 million euros at the end of June, including transfers of nearly 98 million euros. Due to new accounting rules, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA must now list turnover and transfers separately. Without player sales like Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, the BVB's turnover was 509.1 million euros. In the previous year, the total turnover, including transfers, was 515.4 million euros.

Watzke pointed out that the management had set a medium-term goal of achieving a turnover of over 500 million euros without transfers in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. This goal has now been reached. Chief Financial Officer Thomas Treß announced that shareholders will receive a dividend for the first time in years, six cents per share. "This is my 20th balance sheet press conference, and one of the more pleasing ones," said Watzke as he presented the figures.

Regarding the over 44 million euros profit, Watzke said, "If critics say that the good result is solely due to the Bellingham transfer and the London final, they are correct. That is our core business. However, this is not something that can be repeated indefinitely." The turnover of over 500 million euros is also the stated target for the coming years. It is unlikely that such a high profit will be achieved in the new season. "That only happens with big transfers and sporting success," said Watzke.

From a sporting perspective, Watzke expressed a good feeling. He was very satisfied with the transfer policy, praising the new signings for their potential and the work of the responsible parties, Lars Ricken and Sebastian Kehl.

The 'Association of Shareholders' applauded the excellent financial performance of Borussia Dortmund, with the CEO mentioning their satisfaction at finally meeting the medium-term goal set in 2019. Despite the significant contribution of player sales like Jude Bellingham, the 'Association of Managers' commends the team's management for paving the way towards consistently achieving a turnover of over 500 million euros without transfers.

