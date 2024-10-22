Borussia Dortmund endures a substantial defeat against Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund began their Champions League encounter against the reigning title holders with a strong performance, but eventually left without any points. Despite an impressive display, Real Madrid showcased their remarkable comeback abilities.

Starting off cold and ultimately succumbing to Real Madrid's power, Borussia Dortmund experienced a bitter loss against the defending champions, despite holding a two-goal lead. Despite a long, disciplined effort, the BVB ultimately suffered a clear 2:5 (2:0) defeat and are still searching for their first win in Madrid.

Donyell Malen (30.) opened the scoring with one of the few chances in the first half. Shortly afterward, Jamie Gittens (34.) increased the lead. However, Real's German national player Antonio Rüdiger (60.) sparked the turnaround, with Vinicius Junior (63.) equalizing just 110 seconds later. Lucas Vázquez (83.) added another goal for Real, before Vinicius Junior (86./90.+3) struck again.

At the beginning, things looked promising for Dortmund. Coach Nuri Sahin demanded a bold performance, as attitude alone wouldn't suffice, he said. With this clarification, a determined message was conveyed: "We have to play football."

Alternatively, zap the fun of playing football for Real. At first, neither side could create much on the field. Real sent their swift wingers into one-on-one situations with long passes, but Dortmund's defenders Julian Ryerson and Ramy Bensebaini held their ground against Vinicius and Rodrygo respectively. Meanwhile, Serie Guirassy (6.) missed an opening opportunity.

Sahin's strategy seemed to be working: The surprise-selection Niklas Süle did well as Mbappe's main defender. As instructed by the coach, BVB as a unit stood up against a surprisingly sluggish Real Madrid.

Real tightens the screws after the break

As a result, Dortmund became more confident, and Real allowed it. Guirassy was given time to control the ball in the penalty area with his back to the goal, and his clever turn provided the completely free Malen with a goal scoring opportunity. Gittens then extended the lead, and Real's fans responded with angry whistles. Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. looked frustrated with their hands on their hips.

With a bit of luck, Dortmund survived the subsequent pressure phase with three impressive opportunities from Real. First, Jude Bellingham headed into the arms of Gregor Kobel (35.), then Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham hit the crossbar in quick succession (36.).

After the break, Real increased the pressure, but Dortmund held on - in large part due to Kobel's decisive saves. However, Rudiger's powerful header would prove to be unstoppable, and Real's previously subdued fans started to cheer.

The game began to heavily favor Real, with Dortmund struggling to create any meaningful chances. Yet, with great tenacity, Dortmund were able to reduce Real's momentum - until Vázquez scored once more.

