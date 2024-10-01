Boris Johnson seeks to uncover the genuine underlying reason behind the Queen's demise

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, released his memoirs titled "Unleashed" on October 22, 2022. In the book, Johnson allegedly possesses intimate information about the health of the late Queen Elizabeth II. He suggests that Queen Elizabeth II's demise was due to cancer, contradicting the statement from Buckingham Palace stating her death was due to natural causes.

As reported by "Newsweek", Johnson specifically mentions "bone cancer" as the cause of death in his book. He further claims that the Queen was aware she wouldn't make it through the summer.

Johnson describes his last encounter with the Queen in a section from his memoirs published in the "Mail on Sunday". "I was privy to her health issues for over a year, knowing that bone cancer was seriously affecting her. Her medical team feared her state could worsen rather unexpectedly. Her weight noticeably dwindled over the summer," Johnson writes.

Johnson recounts his interaction with the Queen, revealing her understanding of her mortality. "Good day, Prime Minister," she addressed him, and her physical state was glaringly evident as they sat opposite each other. She appeared to be underweight and showed signs of injury on her hands and wrists which he assumed were due to injections or drips," Johnson explains.

Despite her ailing health, her mental faculties seemed unscathed. The former Prime Minister recalls how quick and vibrant her smile was during their conversation.

Johnson admits that she knew her time was near, but she was determined to fulfill her final duty: overseeing a smooth and orderly transition from one administration to the next. Additionally, he suspects she harbored the intention to include him among her list of departing Prime Ministers, breaking another royal record.

Johnson is not the first to publicly share claims that the Queen was diagnosed with cancer. A renowned royal historian had previously hinted at it in a biography. British royal expert Gyles Brandreth revealed in his book, "I was told that the Queen had a form of myeloma, a cancer affecting the bone marrow."

Buckingham Palace has not yet responded to Johnson's assertions. The royal family typically maintains discretion regarding their health information, and the public is seldom privy to such details. However, King Charles III and Princess Kate have deviated from this norm, openly discussing their cancer diagnoses and gynecological surgeries, respectively.

The validity of Johnson's claim remains debatable. The "Daily Mail" reported recently that Johnson also claims in his memoirs that he was asked in January 2020 to persuade Prince Harry to reconsider his decision to step down from his royal duties and relocate to the US.

