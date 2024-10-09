Boris Johnson and his perspective on global affairs

On Thursday, Boris Johnson's memoirs titled "Unleashed" will be unveiled. In these pages, the ex-PM is quite chatty, although he's not always faithful to the facts. Critics haven't been very generous towards the work.

Johnson is back to doing what he does best - talking about himself. It's common knowledge that he sometimes bends the truth. And it seems that his memoirs are no exception. "Unleashed" hits the shelves on Thursday. According to Mark Garnett, a political scientist from Lancaster University, Johnson is a fan of Winston Churchill and William Shakespeare, but his favorite topic remains himself.

The conservative newspapers "Daily Mail" and "Daily Telegraph", known for their closeness to Johnson, have been releasing excerpts from the book for days. It's no surprise that the 60-year-old, who is not known for his respect for protocol, discloses Queen Elizabeth II's alleged illness before her demise, shares plans for a secret commando operation to seize COVID-19 vaccines from the Netherlands, and uses self-deprecating humor. As Johnson puts it, "Kapow! Kaboom!"

Johnson's memoirs are likely a classic example of a man who, to say the least, is not everyone's favorite memory. Johnson has decided to publish his book under the title "Unleashed," which means "unleashed" or "set free." As he plays with his dog Dilyn in a short video clip, the title is quite apt. MP Jesse Norman of the Financial Times believes that the title is meant in an ironic sense. "Johnson has never acknowledged any leash," he remarks.

The PR Machine in Action

Many people might describe the video featuring Dilyn as "cringeworthy," but that's just typical Johnson. The tousled blond hair, the confident gaze into the camera, and the simple, memorable punchline are all part of his charm - the reason so many Britons still love him. Despite his elite education and affluent lifestyle, he's seen as one of them.

Johnson has built a considerable fortune from book deals and speaking engagements since his unplanned departure from Downing Street. James Cleverly, one of his successors in the party leadership, has even posed for a photo with him. With the book's release, the PR machine is in full swing. For days, Johnson has been sharing his opinions freely.

He's faced more direct challenges about his dishonesty than before. Typically, he dismisses such criticism. Why should he worry about yesterday's chatter, he asks? He's now accusing Keir Starmer, the new PM, of greed, claiming that Starmer accepted expensive gifts like VIP tickets and designer clothes. Johnson himself is no stranger to such controversies. He's been criticized for accepting tens of thousands of pounds for renovating his official residence and for his luxury holiday in the Caribbean.

Johnson's Take on 'Partygate'

Johnson refers to himself as an "old trickster" in the book. About the 'Partygate' affair surrounding parties in Downing Street during lockdown, he maintains that he did nothing wrong. He labels the behavior of a notorious gropper, whom he promoted to a crucial faction post, as "more inappropriate than tyrannical or unforgivable." He takes aim at anyone who has ever criticized him.

The "Telegraph" supports Johnson's writing style, praising him as a more eloquent politician than any other. However, few others share this view. The "Guardian" dismisses the book as "Memoirs of a Clown." According to the "Guardian," Johnson's memoirs are "not reflective" and never will be. The "Times" concludes that "Unleashed" is "a significant historical document, but not necessarily a valuable one." The "Economist" quips that "Boris Johnson shows how not to write political memoirs."

Johnson is unlikely to follow in the footsteps of his famous predecessor Winston Churchill, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature. Johnsons' memoirs, like his politics, will divide opinion.

Boris Johnson continues to engage in self-promotion, as evidenced by the conversations in his new memoir "Unleashed." Despite criticism from critics, the book is expected to generate significant interest due to Johnson's trademark storytelling style and controversial anecdotes.

In his book, Johnson defends himself against allegations of dishonesty and misconduct, including the 'Partygate' scandal, maintaining his innocence and criticizing his critics in return.

