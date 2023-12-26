Boris Becker lies in the island boat at Christmas

Tennis legend Boris Becker is celebrating his second Christmas in freedom after spending time in prison in the UK. He is full of energy in his girlfriend Lilian's home country alongside her family. Even his dad is on board - and has to be shown Boris' talent for movement.

Just over a year ago, Boris Becker was allowed to take his first breaths of freedom. Shortly before Christmas, the British authorities pardoned him thanks to a special program for foreigners, released him on parole and at the same time deported him directly to his home country. The visibly reformed Becker then went on various talk shows. There was much speculation about princely remunerated appearances. Becker did indeed appear reformed, almost ascetic.

Now - a year later - he seems to have become fully accustomed to freedom again. This time, he is spending Christmas in the homeland of his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro - on São Tomé and Príncipe, an island just a few hundred kilometers off the west coast of Africa.

And he seems to be doing well. In two of the five pictures shared on an Instagram post, Becker is casually lounging in a boat and sailing across a river - or rather being sailed. He appears in the pictures in a tennis-appropriate T-shirt and tennis socks - sometimes black, sometimes white. "Visiting Lilian's family in #saotomeandprincipe over the holidays. Merry Christmas Ragazzi!", Becker writes in his post.

The Christmas season seems to be all about family. Just a few days ago, Becker posted a picture with his sons Noah and Elias, as well as one with his mother Elvira. "It's important to get back to your roots sometimes," he writes in the picture with his sons. He describes the picture with his mother as a "Christmas reunion with Elvira". If you look closely, you can see: The picture with his mother was taken on a tennis court with a cinder surface. So Boris is at his best at Christmas: tennis, family, idyll.

On São Tomé and Príncipe, Boris also meets Lillian's father Victor Monteiro, the country's former defense minister. In one video, Boris even shows himself dancing to Afro-Caribbean rhythms. Lilian throws her hands up in front of her face, laughing. Her father also witnesses the performance. At least Boris has taken off his tennis shorts for this interlude. In his stories, Boris then shares the delicacies he eats in the island state with his followers. His second Christmas in freedom is apparently going very smoothly and familiarly.

