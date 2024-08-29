- Border inspections at the German-Danish boundary, focusing on identifiable markings

Over the past couple of days, specialists from the German-Danish boundary committee have been examining the frontier dividing the two nations. They initiated their investigation by surveying it from the Flensburg Firth at sea and proceeded landward to the North Sea coastline. This boundary, established in 1920, spans 68 kilometers of land and extends an additional 70 kilometers into maritime territories. The committee's objective is to pinpoint and rectify any flaws or inconsistencies in the boundary's demarcation.

Natural elements such as wind and weather can wreak havoc on boundary markers, posts, and buoys (a type of navigational aid), necessitating regular maintenance or replacement. Moreover, geological changes might occur, like when a river that once served as the boundary a century ago shifts its course.

The initial inspection was conducted a century ago.

Along the land boundary, there are believed to be approximately 280 fixed landmarks and around 500 border markings in total. The course of the boundary is outlined in the border atlas, a document that dates back to 1920 and is connected to the Treaty of Versailles. The initial inspection took place in 1924, marking a full century since then.

The committee's aim is to guarantee that any modifications to the boundary's boundary lines and new markings adhere to the original drafters' intentions.

However, these sessions also offer a fantastic opportunity for diplomatic exchange and the strengthening of cooperative ties across the boundary, according to Rikke Hougaard Zeeberg, director of the Danish climate data agency and a member of the border commission.

