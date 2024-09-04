- Border Collies have the capability to retain word recognition for a period of two years.

Canines and Memory Marvels

The capacity to retain information for an extended period plays a crucial role in language development, making it intriguing to explore animals' memory capabilities for object names and their connections. This is a topic discussed in the journal "Biology Letters".

Recognizing Multiple Object Names

Commands such as "sit", "stay", and "fetch" are quickly learned by many dogs. Some can even comprehend "Fetch the ball", which is a specific object-based instruction.

However, some dogs exhibit exceptional memory skills, deemed as Gifted Word Learners (GWLs). Border Collies, renowned for their eagerness and trainability, often fall into this category. These dogs can recognize the names of hundreds of toys and retrieve the one their owner mentions.

Rico, the Star from "Wetten, dass..?"

Rico, the late German Border Collie, gained fame in 1999 when he showed off his ability to connect 77 words with their respective toys on the TV show "Wetten, dass..?"

Previous studies have indicated that GWLs can swiftly learn new object names. Six dogs from Norway, Spain, Brazil, the USA, the Netherlands, and Hungary successfully mastered the names of 11 to 12 new toys within a week. This feat caught the attention of dog enthusiasts worldwide.

A Two-Year Test

A team led by Shany Dror from Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest carried out a two-year experiment. The dogs' owners were requested to keep the learned toys out of their sight. "We then retested the dogs after two years to see if they still remembered the names of the toys," said Dror.

Three Border Collies (Max, Whisky, and Gaia) were tested with 12 of the original toys, while one (Squall) had 11, and one (Rico) had 5. The varying number was due to some owners being unable to locate all the objects.

Rewards and Praise

During the test, the owners placed some of the toys, along with items from their dog's usual collection, in a room. They then waited in an adjacent room, out of sight, while asking their dog to fetch a specific toy. Correct responses were rewarded with treats and praise.

The researchers observed the dogs' behavior using cameras in both rooms, shared on an online platform. "After two years, we found it hard to recall the toy names, but not the dogs," said Dror. Four out of the five tested dogs remembered 60 to 75 percent of the toys they had learned two years earlier.

"Dogs can remember events for at least 24 hours and smells for up to a year," explained Claudia Fugazza, head of the research group. "Now we've proven that at least some talented dogs can remember words for at least two years."

Border Collies' exceptional trainability attracts many potential owners, leading some to consider purchasing a dog from this herding breed. However, experts caution that this breed's high-energy needs make it unsuitable for beginners. Generous owners committed to engaging with the dog extensively and being energetic are ideal matches for Border Collies.

Otherwise, the breed's high work ethic and restlessness can lead to severe behavioral issues, turning a desired pet into a problematic one that leaves the owners feeling desperate.

Originally, Border Collies were used as herding dogs, particularly for sheep. However, their popularity soared after movies like "Babe, the Gallant Pig."

