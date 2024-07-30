Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsPenalties

Booking.com has to pay a fine of 413 million euros

Unlawful Conditions in Spain

 and  James Williams
2 min read
It is the highest fine ever imposed by the CNMC.
It is the highest fine ever imposed by the CNMC.

Booking.com has to pay a fine of 413 million euros

Booking.com is the market leader in Europe for online travel bookings. However, the company is alleged to have operated with "unfair business practices" in Spain, leading to a record fine from the competition authority. Booking.com has announced an appeal.

The booking platform, Booking.com, is facing a fine of around €413 million from the Spanish competition authority (CNMC) for abusing its dominant position on the Spanish market. This is the highest fine ever imposed by the CNMC. Booking.com has announced an appeal.

The Spanish authority has stated that Booking.com has imposed a series of "unfair business conditions" on Spanish hotels over the past five years. The company has allegedly harmed hotels and also used mechanisms on its booking platform to hinder the entry or growth of other online travel service providers.

The fine is composed of two parts: €206.6 million each for the unfair business conditions and for the competition violations against rival providers. "We strongly disagree with the outcome of the CNMC investigation and intend to appeal this unprecedented decision," stated Booking.com.

The company operates in a highly competitive sector and an industry that offers a high degree of choice for both companies and consumers. It offers supporting programs that partners can choose to participate in. The CNMC's decision does not take these factors into account.

The appropriate forum to address and evaluate most of these issues is the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), as it provides the opportunity to "reach solutions that apply uniformly across Europe," explained Booking.com. The platform is the market leader in Europe for online travel bookings with a market share of 60%. The EU added the company to its list of significant digital companies subject to the DMA in May.

Booking.com is challenging the €413 million fine imposed by the Spanish competition authority due to alleged penalties for unfair business practices. The company's dispute centers around the imposition of unfair business conditions and competition violations against rival providers.

Read also:

Comments

Related

No one expects an immediate interest rate cut, yet investors look eagerly to what the Fed will...
Economy

Big Tech and the Fed are making investors nervous.

Big Tech and the Fed are making investors nervous. Tension grows on Wall Street as Fed decision approaches. Investors are particularly focused on the ongoing earnings season. Merck & Co, among others, is seeing a significant decline, while traders are snapping up PayPal shares. The anticipation of key events has

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public