Book wholesaler no longer wants to supply smaller bookstores overnight

The book wholesaler Zeitfracht, which has around 5,500 customers in Germany, is discontinuing its overnight delivery service for smaller businesses due to rising costs. Zeitfracht Medien will discontinue overnight delivery from February 1 for customers with a particularly low annual purchase...

Shelf in a bookstore.aussiedlerbote.de
The company, based in Kleinmachnow near Berlin, sent a letter to this effect to affected customers after Christmas. According to the letter, bookstores whose annual purchase volume is less than a net value of 30,000 euros will no longer receive regular overnight deliveries. This purchase volume is necessary "in order to be able to absorb cost increases through bundling effects in order picking and delivery," explained Simon-Schröter.

Zeitfracht supplies 5500 bookstores and stores in German-speaking countries with books in its range. According to the company, a good ten percent of customers are affected by the discontinuation of overnight deliveries.

The book wholesaler's costs have risen in many areas, said company boss Simon-Schröter, citing higher expenses for personnel, energy, materials and transportation as examples. At the beginning of December, for example, the toll for trucks on German roads increased, and Zeitfracht estimates the additional costs for this alone at around 20 percent.

"The scope for passing these higher costs on to customers is limited in the book retail sector, primarily due to fixed book prices," Simon-Schröter continued. The intermediate and book trade cannot pass on price increases to consumers.

The German Publishers and Booksellers Association initially did not wish to comment on the company's decision to discontinue overnight deliveries for smaller customers. The success of a bookstore depends on various factors, Managing Director Peter Kraus vom Cleff told the Funke newspapers. So far, the book trade has accepted every new challenge and responded with good strategies.

Source: www.stern.de

