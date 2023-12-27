Weather - Bonn sends mobile flood protection to Lower Saxony

Firefighters from the Rhineland are helping towns in Lower Saxony with flood protection. Helpers from the Bonn fire department are currently on their way to the joint municipality of Flotwedel in the district of Celle with a mobile flood protection system, the fire department announced in Bonn on Wednesday. The aim there was to protect villages on the Aller due to persistently high water levels. The mobile flood protection system works like an artificial dyke.

The Bonn fire department will be supported by firefighters from Königswinter and Zülpich with additional logistics vehicles. A total of 14 firefighters are on their way to the community north of Hanover.

At the same time, several hundred thousand sandbags from the sandbag reserve of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia are currently being prepared for loading in Bonn. They are to be transported to Lower Saxony by other logistics vehicles during the night.

Source: www.stern.de