Boniface endures 15 hours of terror while accompanying the national team in Libya

The Nigerian football squad encounter an uncomfortable situation at the Al-Abraq airport in Libya before an away game. Star striker Victor Boniface and the rest of the team endure a lengthy wait of over 15 hours with no amenities, causing distress and leading to fears of safety. Ex-professional Victor Ikpeba calls for severe penalties against Libya in response.

The team, including Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface and Augsburg's Frank Onyeka, were scheduled to participate in an Africa Cup qualifier on Tuesday. However, due to poor treatment upon arrival, the squad led by Boniface decided to boycott the match, as announced by the Nigerian federation. The plane approached Al-Abraq airport but was redirected to land three bus hours away from the venue, Benina, with no signs of a welcoming committee.

"Let them have the points"

Team captain William Troost-Ekong expressed his decision on social media, stating, "Together with the squad, we have decided that we will NOT be playing this game. Allow them to take the points." Post the airport incident, concerns regarding safety derived from team members. "Under no circumstances do we feel safe sitting in a vehicle, even if security is present, and this is not risk-free. We can only foresee the possibilities of an unsafe hotel or food if we continue our journey," Troost-Ekong added.

Victor Ikpeba, part of the delegation, pressed for stern repercussions against Libya and supported the decision to boycott the game. "If CAF carries out its duties appropriately, Libya deserves to be banished from international football," said Ikpeba to AFP news agency. "This is a perilous country, and it is surprising that Libya is hosting its games. Who is in charge of these decisions?"

"Never experienced anything like this"

"I have never experienced anything as disturbing as what transpired in Libya in the last few hours," Ikpeba stated. "The team is not safe, and neither are we accompanying them. We were effectively held hostage for over 10 hours in an abandoned airport." The Nigerian football federation has lodged a formal complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), with return details still unclear.

Nigeria leads Group D with seven points, while Libya lags at the bottom with one point. The Super Eagles claimed victory during their home match in Uyo last Friday by a score of 1-0. According to British media, the Libyan footballers had gripes toward poor treatment in advance. The Al-Abraq airport hold-up may serve as retaliation.

