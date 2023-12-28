Boeing recommends inspections of the 737 MAX due to possible loose screws

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing's problems with the 737 MAX model continue unabated. The US aviation regulator FAA announced on Thursday that the Airbus rival had asked airlines to check newer 737 MAX aircraft for a possible loose screw in the rudder control system.

The FAA said it wants to "closely monitor" the targeted inspections and consider additional actions if more loose or missing components are discovered.

Boeing later announced that the problem, which had been identified on one airplane, had been corrected. "As a precaution, we encourage operators to inspect their 737 MAX airplanes and notify us of any findings." The aircraft manufacturer has advised airlines to inspect their MAX aircraft within two weeks, but delivered 737 MAX aircraft can continue to fly safely. Production and delivery of the MAX would continue. In April, Boeing reported problems with the 737 MAX due to an incorrectly installed part. The model had to remain on the ground for months after two crashes in 2018 and 2019.

