Boeing pleads guilty to defrauding US regulators but escapes punishment sought by victims’ families

But that fine is a fraction of the $24.8 billion that families of crash victims wanted the aircraft maker to pay. The families of victims of two fatal crashes of the 737 Max oppose the deal, the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

