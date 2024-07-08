Skip to content
Boeing pleads guilty to defrauding US regulators but escapes punishment sought by victims’ families

Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to one charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States and potentially up to $487 million in fines to avoid prosecution, the Justice Department said in a court filing Sunday evening.

Boeing 737 Max aircraft are assembled at the company’s plant in Renton, Washington.
But that fine is a fraction of the $24.8 billion that families of crash victims wanted the aircraft maker to pay. The families of victims of two fatal crashes of the 737 Max oppose the deal, the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The aircraft maker initially faced a liability of $24.8 billion due to the crashes, but the proposed fine is significantly less. Despite the proposed settlement, the families of the crash victims continue to pursue their business against the aircraft maker.

