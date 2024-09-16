Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsbusiness

Boeing implements a hiring freeze and curbs executives' luxury travel perks amidst an extended work stoppage.

Amidst a significant work stoppage, Boeing is implementing temporary reductions affecting non-union employees to some extent.

 and  Vladimir Milov
2 min read
Laborers brandishing protest signs outside the Boeing Company's production plant.
Laborers brandishing protest signs outside the Boeing Company's production plant.

Boeing implements a hiring freeze and curbs executives' luxury travel perks amidst an extended work stoppage.

The top brass at Boeing, led by CFO Brian West, declared a hiring halt and suspension of non-essential journeys on Monday. They're even looking into temporary layoffs for employees, managers, and high-ups.

The company's putting the brakes on first-class and business travel, even for Boeing executives – although they didn't touch upon whether the elite will still be using their corporate jets privately.

West's message was a direct reaction to the ongoing dispute with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union. Last Friday, 33,000 union members, following a 95% vote against the deal struck between union leadership and Boeing, went on strike. An extra 4% voted in favor of shutting down operations at one of America's largest manufacturers and exporters.

"This strike poses a major threat to our recovery and we need to undertake necessary steps to conserve cash and safeguard our common future," West stated in the memo.

Boeing is also scaling back their charitable donations, stopping meals at their facilities, and halting appearances at trade shows and functions. As part of the hiring freeze, Boeing is temporarily pausing salary hikes for promotions. Even though negotiations between the union and the company are set to resume this week with a mediator from the federal government.

Boeing is also mulling over trimming its spending with some of its 10,000 suppliers, according to West's memo.

"We'll halt most purchase orders for the 737, 767, and 777 programs from being issued to our suppliers," he wrote.

Boeing's financial situation is far from robust and they've losed $33 billion since 2019. On Friday, credit rating agencies Fitch and Moody's hinted at the possibility of downgrading Boeing's credit rating to junk bond status.

The hiring halt and suspension of non-essential journeys extend to business-related travels as well. Due to the financial strain, Boeing is considering reducing its spending with some of its 10,000 suppliers.

Read also:

Comments

Related

It appears that BASF is undergoing significant corporate reorganization.
Economy

BASF contemplates structural changes – investor satisfaction evident

BASF contemplates structural changes – investor satisfaction evident BASF, the foremost chemical company globally, seems to be gearing up for some significant changes, fueling excitement among investors. According to Bloomberg, the current CEO, Markus Kamieth, might reveal plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of their agricultural chemicals division within a

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.
Sport

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels now has a different manager. Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public