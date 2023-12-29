Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsemergenciesnorth rhine-westphalia

Body recovered from the Wupper in Solingen

Following a tip-off from local residents, emergency services in Solingen have recovered a male body from the River Wupper. A police spokesperson reported on Friday that it was still unclear who the deceased was.

The fire department and DLRG rescued the body on Thursday afternoon and the criminal investigation department began investigating the cause of death. So far, nothing can be ruled out, they said. It is also unclear how long the body was in the water.

