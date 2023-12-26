Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswomandiscoverycriminalitynorth rhine-westphaliapolicedüsseldorfmindenpublic prosecutor's office

Body on balcony: suspect caught and arrested

Following the discovery of a woman's body on a balcony in Düsseldorf three weeks ago, a 58-year-old man suspected of the crime has been arrested. He was arrested in Minden, police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The man is suspected of killing the woman and hiding her...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime - Body on balcony: suspect caught and arrested

Following the discovery of a woman's body on a balcony in Düsseldorf three weeks ago, a 58-year-old man suspected of the crime has been arrested. He was arrested in Minden, police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The man is suspected of killing the woman and hiding her in a locked fermentation barrel on the balcony of his apartment. She was found there by police officers during a routine operation.

The police then searched for the 58-year-old with photos. He was arrested in Minden on Saturday and brought before a magistrate. The man is said to have been in a relationship with the woman and the investigation into the homicide is still ongoing.

During the operation three weeks ago, the police were called to the apartment in an apartment building in Düsseldorf for trespassing. The apartment had been searched following indications of drug use, and on the balcony the police discovered the airtight plastic barrel containing the badly decomposed body of the woman. Investigations revealed that the dead woman also came from the drug scene. The search for the 58-year-old man, the tenant of the apartment, then began.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Ulm coach Anton Gavel applauds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Ulm basketball players lose home game in Eurocup

German basketball champions Ratiopharm Ulm have suffered a surprising defeat in the Eurocup. The team of Head Coach Anton Gavel was beaten 79:85 (41:40) by Turk Telekom Ankara on Boxing Day. Ulm had previously won five out of six home games in the competition, while Ankara lost five out of six...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: concern about rising water levels

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest