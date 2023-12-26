Crime - Body on balcony: suspect caught and arrested

Following the discovery of a woman's body on a balcony in Düsseldorf three weeks ago, a 58-year-old man suspected of the crime has been arrested. He was arrested in Minden, police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The man is suspected of killing the woman and hiding her in a locked fermentation barrel on the balcony of his apartment. She was found there by police officers during a routine operation.

The police then searched for the 58-year-old with photos. He was arrested in Minden on Saturday and brought before a magistrate. The man is said to have been in a relationship with the woman and the investigation into the homicide is still ongoing.

During the operation three weeks ago, the police were called to the apartment in an apartment building in Düsseldorf for trespassing. The apartment had been searched following indications of drug use, and on the balcony the police discovered the airtight plastic barrel containing the badly decomposed body of the woman. Investigations revealed that the dead woman also came from the drug scene. The search for the 58-year-old man, the tenant of the apartment, then began.

Source: www.stern.de