- Body in trunk - son suspected of murder

Following the violent death of a 60-year-old man from Raubling (district of Rosenheim, Upper Bavaria), his son, who was arrested in Italy as a suspect, is to be extradited to Germany. Currently, consultations are underway at the judicial and administrative levels, as announced by the Criminal Police and the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Suspicious Noises

The 31-year-old and his father were reported missing on Monday, along with the father's car. Investigators quickly suspected a crime: witnesses reported suspicious noises in the shared apartment of father and son, and traces found there suggested an act of violence had occurred - with the son as the presumed perpetrator.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Pomigliano d'Arco near Naples on Tuesday. According to Italian media, he attempted to break into several apartments. Neighbors reportedly called the police. Italian officers then found the father's body in the trunk of a car parked near the scene.

Cut Injuries

The body showed significant signs of violence and cut injuries, according to Bavarian investigators. An autopsy is planned in Italy to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators from the Rosenheim Criminal Police plan to travel to southern Italy next week to exchange information with local colleagues, attend the autopsy, and gather more information about the circumstances.

Due to his incarceration in southern Italy, the 31-year-old has not yet been questioned by investigators from the Rosenheim Criminal Police. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the 31-year-old told Italian police in a first interrogation that he had not stolen anything during the break-ins. However, he did not provide an explanation for the discovery of the body in his father's car. He was taken to Poggioreale Prison in Naples. A European arrest warrant had already been issued against him.

The European arrest warrant was issued due to the serious allegations against the 31-year-old.

