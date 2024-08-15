- Body found in river in Ulm

Pedestrians discovered a body in a river in Ulm. It was recovered, a police spokesperson said. The identity of the deceased is currently unknown. It's also unclear what exactly might have happened. The public prosecutor's office has ordered an autopsy for Friday.

The body was found in the Blau river in Ulm's old town. The affected area was cordoned off for the recovery. Initially, the "Southwest Press" reported this.

The discovery of the body prompted an emergency response from local authorities. Due to the uncertain circumstances, the area remained closed to the public until further investigation.

