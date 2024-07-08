Burnt corpse - Body found and missing senior citizen - background unclear

Many questions remain after the discovery of a charred corpse and a large police operation in the middle Franconian town of Altdorf. An autopsy was planned for Monday to determine the identity of the deceased. Police spokeswoman Janine Mendel could not initially answer when the results would be available.

On the day after the fire on the wooded plot, criminal police and state criminal office experts were still occupied with securing evidence and examining the crime scene. Search dogs from the criminal police were supposed to search the area for a missing 82-year-old woman living in a garden house on the property with her 88-year-old husband.

The couple lived harmoniously together

It is still unclear whether the deceased is this person, Mendel said. Neighbors reportedly lived harmoniously on the approximately 6,000 square meter large plot. "There was no sign of a quarrel."

However, the investigators are almost certain that the deceased is the man who previously threatened fire department personnel with a firearm. Special operations forces found the weapon in the remains of the burned-down garden house.

The fire on the plot in the southern part of the city near Nuremberg was reported to the police on Sunday afternoon. The volunteer fire department was called out. According to reports, when the firefighters wanted to enter the burning garden house, a man threatened them with a firearm. The firefighters therefore withdrew and called the police.

The police arrived with a large contingent. The officers secured the area and at times also the nearby autobahn. Special operations forces searched the area and opened doors with gunshots. In the evening, they finally found the deceased.

