‘Bodkin' aims to introduce 'Twin Peaks' concept in the podcast realm, featuring an Irish voice.

A podcaster named Gilbert, portrayed by Will Forte, embarks on a quest accompanied by Dove, a seasoned investigative reporter, played by Siobhán Cullen. Together, they're also joined by Emmy, a young and enthusiastic researcher, played by Robyn Cara. Dove initially views her boss's orders to escort Gilbert as beneath her, showing a distinct frostiness toward Emmy.

The town that Gilbert discovers has an endearing quaintness, similar to the shows "Twin Peaks" and "Local Hero." However, this charming exterior is only a facade for tourists and gullible locals, resembling the sinister undertones of "An American Werewolf in London."

While Dove becomes more invested in the case, wanting to solve the mysterious disappearances of three people that happened a quarter-century ago, Gilbert views the entire journey as a performance, leading to Dove comparing his work to pornography.

Gilbert views Ireland as a magical wonderland, a view that's not surprising given the town's whimsical atmosphere. Despite the pervasive drinking and painful hangovers, Cullen portrays Dove with a grumpy sternness, making her the true force behind the story.

With a whopping seven episodes, the plot becomes increasingly complicated, bordering on implausible. While these issues don't ruin the show, they undoubtedly hinder its effect.

Higher Ground, the production company founded by the Obamas, has worked on various projects for Netflix, including films like "Leave the World Behind" and award-winning documentaries.

"Bodkin," created by Jez Scharf, is a low-key entry in the Higher Ground library, but still offers a moderate binge-watch. The show gradually loses its uniqueness, gradually merging with its oversaturated genre, making it less a critique of true-crime podcasts and more a gentle nudge that not all series with positive starts end in gold.

"Bodkin" premiers on Netflix on May 9.

