Bodies of shackled Palestinians discovered in Gaza Strip

In the vicinity of the Israeli border crossing Kerem Shalom, according to Palestinian reports, the bodies of three Palestinians have been found. The people were discovered with their hands tied behind their backs, the Nasser Hospital in the Gazan city of Khan Younis announced. A reporter from the Associated Press saw one of the bodies with bound hands.

The uncle of one of the deceased, Abdel-Hadi Ghabain, stated that the three had secured humanitarian aid and commercial shipments through the border crossing. He claimed to have witnessed soldiers taking away the three individuals on Saturday. The bodies also showed signs of beating, one of them having a broken leg. The Israeli military confirmed they were investigating the reports.

Since the start of the Gaza War, thousands of Palestinians have been arrested. Many of the released prisoners, as well as some Israelis who worked in detention facilities, reported that prisoners were tortured and held under harsh conditions. Israeli authorities denied allegations of prisoner abuse.

Meanwhile, according to Palestinian reports, at least 13 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air raids during the night leading to Sunday. Al-Aksa Martyrs Hospital shared that six people died in an attack on a house in the city of Sawaida. Four people were killed in an attack on a school that had been repurposed as a shelter, and three people were killed in an attack on a house near the city, according to the Civil Defense, a Hamas-affiliated first responder group.

