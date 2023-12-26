Bodies of 80 Palestinians buried in Gaza Strip after return by Israel

According to information from the Hamas Ministry of Health, Israeli soldiers had retrieved the bodies from morgues and graves over the past few days and brought them to Israel. There they were examined to make sure that no Hamas hostages had been killed among them. The 80 Palestinians were finally buried in a makeshift cemetery in the Rafah region in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza war began on 7 October with the unprecedented attack on Israel by the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas. Hundreds of Hamas fighters committed atrocities, according to Israeli figures around 1140 people were killed and 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. 129 hostages are still in the Palestinian territory.

In response to the Hamas attack, Israel has been attacking the Gaza Strip ever since. According to the latest figures from the Hamas Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 20,900 people have been killed so far.

