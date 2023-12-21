Bundesliga - Bochum sports director: "Excited to see when it will even out"

After the 4-0 defeat at league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, VfL Bochum sporting director Marc Lettau was outraged by the referees' alleged discrimination against his club. There can be no two opinions about the fact that Patrik Schick's penalty at 0:1 was unjustified," said Lettau: "And we've had that repeatedly now. And if that happens repeatedly, you can point out that we feel disadvantaged at that moment. People always say that it evens out over the course of the season. I'll be curious to see when it evens out."

Lettau also listed a penalty that was not awarded in Leipzig and a red card that was not given to the opponent in Freiburg. "I don't want to say whether we would have won the game in the end if this penalty hadn't been given," explained Lettau with regard to the clear defeat at the Christmas champions: "Leverkusen would probably have won the game even without this penalty. But at that moment, the game took on a dynamic that we couldn't contain. It was the decisive scene that tipped the game in Leverkusen's favor."

Source: www.stern.de