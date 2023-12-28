Police operation - Bochum man critically injured in neighbor dispute

In a neighborhood dispute, a 30-year-old man is said to have fatally injured a 22-year-old man from Bochum on Christmas Eve. According to police reports on Thursday, the dispute was due to a disturbance. Both men live in different apartments in the same house.

During the course of the argument, a physical altercation ensued. The 30-year-old reportedly stabbed his opponent with a sharp object. The victim fled from the apartment and met people outside who called the emergency services and the police. The injured man is now in a stable condition. The suspect is on the run. The public prosecutor's office is assuming an attempted homicide.

