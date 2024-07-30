- Bochum lose a test against Italy's second-tier

VfL Bochum lost their friendly against the Italian team Spezia in Brixen. The Bundesliga side lost in the framework of their training camp in Gais in South Tyrol with 1:3 (1:1). Bernardo (14th minute) had equalized the lead of the team from Serie B through Salvatore Elia (12th). The striker (82nd) scored later. Bochum's Ibrahima Sissoko (90. +1) scored the final goal into his own net.

Bochum will remain in the region around Bruneck at the Kronplatz until Sunday. On Saturday, the team of Peter Zeidler will also play a blitz tournament in Brixen against the Champions League participant FC Bologna and FC Südtirol. Game time will be 2x30 minutes each.

