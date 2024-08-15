- Bochum are in danger of a long absence from Bernardo

At VfL Bochum, the defensive crisis continues to grow. After defensive captain Ivan Ordets (shoulder injury), Bernardo is also expected to be out for weeks. The left-back suffered a knee impact during a collision in Wednesday's training session and had to cut the session short. According to coach Peter Zeidler's statement on Thursday, a prolonged break is threatened, although an exact diagnosis is still pending.

Bernardo's absence would be a bitter blow for the Bundesliga side. Not only would they be missing a key performer, but the club could also potentially receive a high transfer fee for him. Signed from RB Salzburg for around €700,000 last year, Bernardo could now command a fee of around €8 million. His contract with Bochum runs until 2026.

Interest from Union Berlin and Mönchengladbach

Bundesliga rivals Union Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach are reportedly keen on the league's most combative player. However, they must first offload players themselves.

So far, Bochum has calmly taken note of this: either Bernardo brings in the second-highest transfer fee in the club's history, or coach Zeidler can plan with the key player. However, Bernardo's current injury adds another layer of uncertainty.

