- Bochum anticipates securing its initial victory of the season following Stöger's comeback

Bochum's football manager, Pete Zeidler, holds Kevin Stöger in high regard as he prepares for the team's encounter with Borussia Mönchengladbach. "He's a phenomenal player, everyone in Bochum acknowledges that. It's our job to let him shine tomorrow," Zeidler, the coach of the Bundesliga side, stated ahead of the Saturday home game at 3:30 PM, broadcast on Sky. Stöger, who joined Gladbach this summer, played a crucial role in Bochum's survival in the top-flight, winning the nail-biting relegation playoff against Düsseldorf at the end of the previous season.

Despite his admiration for Stöger, Zeidler acknowledges the formidable opposition's robust squad that unfortunately suffered a 2:3 defeat to Leverkusen, the German champs, in their opening game. "Gladbach's showdown against Leverkusen was simply impressive. The level of play was top-notch. But we have a decent chance if we can bring our A-game to the pitch," Zeidler mentioned, hinting at Myron Boadu's potential debut. Furthermore, Dani de Wit, who served a ban and switched to AZ Alkmaar, seems likely to make his debut in Bochum's jersey.

