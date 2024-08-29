Boateng's triumph in the court battle to interrogate his former lover legally

Before this, the soccer player Boateng faced a lawsuit filed by the model's mom, claiming damages due to his accusations against her daughter in an interview before her tragic death. In this interview, Boateng alleged that his previous girlfriend forced him into the relationship, among other things. The mom took issue with six specific statements in the interview, but the Berlin Regional Court only found one to be problematic. The mother then appealed this decision, which is now being reviewed by the Higher Regional Court.

The mother claimed that the interview, now removed from the web, infringed upon her daughter's right to respect after death since it implied criminal wrongdoings. Judge Oliver Elzer stated on Thursday that, from the court's perspective, the accusations did indeed violate rights, but they did not warrant a ban due to their moderation.

A violation of the right to respect after death necessitates an infringement of human dignity, which was not present in this case according to the court. Additionally, there was no violation of the right to recognition as the ex-girlfriend did not leave behind any remarkable achievements that would lead to a specific public reputation. The judicial system has recognized this precedent in cases involving personalities like actress Marlene Dietrich and former Chancellor Helmut Kohl of the CDU.

The ex-girlfriend, mentioned in Boateng's controversial interview, did not have any significant public reputation or notable achievements. Despite the mother's appeal, the Higher Regional Court upheld the Berlin Regional Court's decision, ruling that the allegations against the ex-girlfriend did not infringe upon her right to respect after death due to a lack of human dignity violation and absence of notable achievements.

Read also: