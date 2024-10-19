Boateng harbors aspirations of becoming a coach, focusing on mentoring younger individuals.

In Germany, the recent news about Jérôme Boateng mainly revolves around his trial for intentionally causing bodily harm. Despite this, his continuation in football as a player in Austria takes a back seat. However, Boateng remains eager to maintain ties with the sport even post-retirement.

The renowned World Cup winner is currently gearing up for a coaching career. At 36, he's enrolled in a B-license course with the Bavarian Football Association (BFV). Moreover, he aims to commence his coaching journey with Linzer ASK's U19 team, according to "Sport1". Boateng expresses his confidence in transitioning into coaching after his playing days are over.

He shares, "Many distinguished coaches, like Thomas Tuchel, began their coaching careers as assistants for the juniors. I wish to gather experience, learn, and naturally share my experience with the upcoming generation of players."

Boateng ranks among the 22 current and former football professionals taking the BFV course with the aim of embarking on a coaching career. "It's undeniably a strong foundation if you've excelled in football at a professional level," states BFV coach Philipp Roper. However, he also issues a caution: "A star player is not necessarily a capable coach."

Boateng continues to serve as a defender with Linz till mid-2026, following a decade with FC Bayern Munich. Post his departure to Olympique Lyon in 2021, he struggled to regain his prime form, both with Lyon and subsequent stint with US Salernitana in Italy, where he suffered relegation with the team.

Off the field, Boateng has garnered attention for other reasons as well. Despite being convicted for intentional bodily harm against his ex-girlfriend in 2014 by Munich I Regional Court, he escaped with just a warning and a suspended fine of 40 daily rates of €5,000 each.

